First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 1,208.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,791,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 26,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

