FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 326 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,391. The company has a market capitalization of $274.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

