FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 32,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

