FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

