FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,743. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

