FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

EXR traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,853. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.59 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

