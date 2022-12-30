FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.1% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,796,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after acquiring an additional 84,983 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 218,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 8,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,349. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

