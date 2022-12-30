FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $305.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

