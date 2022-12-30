FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,515 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LTG Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 122,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,013. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

