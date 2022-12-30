Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

