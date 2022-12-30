Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fobi AI Stock Down 3.6 %

FOBIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Fobi AI has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.15.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

