Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Fobi AI Stock Down 3.6 %
FOBIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Fobi AI has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.15.
Fobi AI Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fobi AI (FOBIF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.