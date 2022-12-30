Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,064.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.13 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.85 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

