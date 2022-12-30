Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,064.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.13 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
