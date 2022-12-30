Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter.

