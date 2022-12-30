Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $33,080.80 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

