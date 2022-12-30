FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $998.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

