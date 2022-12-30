Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.