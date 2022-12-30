Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.72

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.72 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.79). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.03), with a volume of 29,854 shares trading hands.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.38. The company has a market cap of £303.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.
Insider Activity at Fuller, Smith & Turner
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
Featured Articles
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.