Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.72

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.72 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.79). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.03), with a volume of 29,854 shares trading hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.38. The company has a market cap of £303.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Insider Activity at Fuller, Smith & Turner

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Richard Fuller purchased 10,500 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($57,910.93). In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,895.73). Also, insider Richard Fuller purchased 10,500 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($57,910.93). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,500.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Featured Articles

