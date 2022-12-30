Fundamentun LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

