Fundamentun LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $174.03. 434,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,359,404. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

