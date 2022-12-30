FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 1.6% This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $65.79 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00461098 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.70 or 0.03012862 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.87 or 0.29505554 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

