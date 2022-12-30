FUNToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.02 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $66.02 million and $1.02 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

