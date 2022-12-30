Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.36. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 806,418 shares.

Future FinTech Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTFT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

