Future Of Fintech Trading 21.4% Lower This Week (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and $65,416.62 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

