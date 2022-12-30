F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.