G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.
G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G. Willi-Food International (WILC)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.