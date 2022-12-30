G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

