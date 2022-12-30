G999 (G999) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,436.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003521 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

