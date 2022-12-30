G999 Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,587.48 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003617 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

