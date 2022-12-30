Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 88,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 238,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
