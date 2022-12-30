Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 88,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 238,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

