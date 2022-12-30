GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 383.6% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 196.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $299,000.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.