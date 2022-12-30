GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 383.6% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
