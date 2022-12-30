General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

