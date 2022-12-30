General L.P. Standard Buys 3,328,728 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 3,328,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $3,994,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,798,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,752.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 126,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

