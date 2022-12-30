Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 7.1%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 35,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 167,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

