GG TOKEN Price Tops $0.0813 on Major Exchanges (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $103.46 million and approximately $119,180.13 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08076582 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,368.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

