Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

