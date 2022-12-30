Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X CleanTech ETF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

