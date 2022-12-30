Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 on January 9th

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $27.72 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter.

