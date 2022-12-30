Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT opened at $21.98 on Friday. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

