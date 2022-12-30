Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.