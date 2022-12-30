Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $46.56 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000.

