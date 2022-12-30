Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $22.80 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter.

