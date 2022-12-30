Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Raised by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,174,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

