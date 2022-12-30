Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,178. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.