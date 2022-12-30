Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 286.6% in December

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 286.6% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSMG. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

GSMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 105,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,814. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.