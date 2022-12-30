GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.05. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $193.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

