Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $16.51 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,510,000. Stryker makes up about 13.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stryker by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,472. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

