Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,589.04

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $16.19 million and $318,589.04 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461495 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.02926959 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.89 or 0.29530962 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,131,230 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

