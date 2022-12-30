Goldfinch Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.08 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $307,244.99 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,131,337 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

