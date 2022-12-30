Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $592.80

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $592.80, but opened at $605.00. Graham shares last traded at $603.31, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHC shares. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 132.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

