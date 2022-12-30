Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $592.80

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $592.80, but opened at $605.00. Graham shares last traded at $603.31, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHC shares. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Graham Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHC)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.