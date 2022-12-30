Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.