Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,276. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

